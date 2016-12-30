Boston Advisors LLC Has $3,265,000 Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Holdings were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings during the second quarter worth about $864,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 727.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 27.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 2.06% on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,877 shares. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $671.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Hawaiian Holdings’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on Hawaiian Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Hawaiian Holdings from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Hawaiian Holdings from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

In other Hawaiian Holdings news, insider Mark B. Dunkerley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $489,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,644 shares in the company, valued at $27,552,676.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara Falvey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc (Hawaiian) is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Company offers transportation amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes); between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as the Company’s Scheduled Operations.

