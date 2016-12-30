Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP) Receives C$5.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

BNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy Corp from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) opened at 4.82 on Tuesday. Bonavista Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock’s market cap is $1.23 billion.

About Bonavista Energy Corp

Bonavista Energy Corporation is a resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas assets. The Company’s West Central Core Area is characterized by natural gas and light oil resources. West Central Core Area is located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB) between Calgary and Drayton Valley, Alberta.

