Bollard Group LLC Has $2,033,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Bollard Group LLC held its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.32. 890,470 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.83 and a 200-day moving average of $402.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $542.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $590.00 to $483.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $437.11 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.97.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

