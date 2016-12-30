Bollard Group LLC Has $1,977,000 Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 113.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 36,212,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,943,000 after buying an additional 19,238,416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 352.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,858,000 after buying an additional 5,307,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 50.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,908,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,555,000 after buying an additional 3,980,450 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) during the second quarter valued at $148,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,454,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,501,000 after buying an additional 2,902,862 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) traded down 0.27% on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,638 shares. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia (The) had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company earned $6.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Nova Scotia (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

WARNING: “Bollard Group LLC Has $1,977,000 Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bollard-group-llc-has-1977000-stake-in-bank-of-nova-scotia-the-bns/1136703.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Dundee Securities assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank or the Bank) is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and parts of Asia. The Company’s segments include Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets (GBM), and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.