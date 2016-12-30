Bollard Group LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup Company were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 38.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 86.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Campbell Soup Company by 38.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) traded down 0.79% on Friday, reaching $60.47. 1,204,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup Company had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup Company will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Campbell Soup Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $59.50 target price on shares of Campbell Soup Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Campbell Soup Company in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, insider Edward Carolan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $130,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,215.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos Barroso sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $60,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

