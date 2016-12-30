BlackRock Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,071 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NTES)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) traded down 3.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.12. 344,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $28657.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.16 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $129.60 and a one year high of $272.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.91 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.61.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

