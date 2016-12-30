BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Decreases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,911,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings were worth $181,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 15.4% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 67.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) opened at 56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

In related news, COO Carlyn D. Solomon sold 40,515 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $2,219,411.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company offers patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, clinical workflow, surgical safety and efficiency, and respiratory health areas. Its segments include North America, Surgical and Respiratory Care, International and Welch Allyn.

