BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,216 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 608.9% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,552,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,727,000 after buying an additional 119,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 103.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,754,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,688,000 after buying an additional 567,529 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) traded up 0.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 712,524 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Aercap Holdings N.V. had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Aercap Holdings N.V.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post $6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Aercap Holdings N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Aercap Holdings N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other Aercap Holdings N.V. news, CEO Aengus Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $4,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,926,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gradon sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $48,625.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Aercap Holdings N.V.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. The Company operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical region.

