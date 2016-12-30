BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 102.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,056,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,365,000 after buying an additional 15,231,804 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 162.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,730,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after buying an additional 5,400,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,830,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,001,000 after buying an additional 1,260,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 840.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,421,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,883,000 after buying an additional 6,631,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 438.2% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,727,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,961,000 after buying an additional 5,477,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up 1.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,780 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business earned $233.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 181,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $5,491,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,546,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. The Company’s segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

