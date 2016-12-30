BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $380.54. The stock had a trading volume of 515,629 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.25 and a 200 day moving average of $362.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.55 and a 1-year high of $399.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post $19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $2.29 dividend. This represents a $9.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

In related news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $44,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Demchak purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.11 per share, for a total transaction of $409,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. Its offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments.

