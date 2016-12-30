BlackRock Advisors LLC Has $12,084,000 Stake in SM Energy Company (SM)

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 156.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 191,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy Company were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in SM Energy Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 121,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SM Energy Company by 228.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 146,839 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy Company by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) remained flat at $34.71 on Friday. 684,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The firm’s market cap is $3.02 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on SM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy Company from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised shares of SM Energy Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of SM Energy Company from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Howard Weil raised shares of SM Energy Company from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

About SM Energy Company

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in onshore North America. The Company operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

