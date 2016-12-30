Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $384.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 287.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.75. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $333.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post $20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adriana Karaboutis sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.94, for a total transaction of $81,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 685.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

