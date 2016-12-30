Bellevue Group AG Raises Position in Centene Corporation (CNC)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Centene Corporation comprises 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,472,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,470,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,899,000 after buying an additional 78,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,226,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,433,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after buying an additional 133,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Corporation by 62.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,379,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,270,000 after buying an additional 1,301,558 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 864,758 shares. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Centene Corporation had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Centene Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Centene Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other Centene Corporation news, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

