Bellevue Group AG Maintains Position in Incyte Corporation (INCY)

Bellevue Group AG continued to hold its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Incyte Corporation comprises approximately 1.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Incyte Corporation were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 241.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 760,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,195,000 after buying an additional 537,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,918,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,324,000 after buying an additional 499,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 224.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 440,877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Incyte Corporation during the second quarter worth about $33,288,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 246.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 511,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 363,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 1.66% on Friday, reaching $100.27. 946,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $109.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bellevue Group AG Maintains Position in Incyte Corporation (INCY)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bellevue-group-ag-maintains-position-in-incyte-corporation-incy/1136464.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Incyte Corporation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Incyte Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 24,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,347,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $298,514.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.