Bellevue Group AG Has $5,607,000 Stake in C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)

Bellevue Group AG held its stake in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in C.R. Bard were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Investments LTD purchased a new position in C.R. Bard during the second quarter worth approximately $241,642,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in C.R. Bard during the second quarter worth approximately $96,292,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in C.R. Bard by 138.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 592,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,855,000 after buying an additional 343,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C.R. Bard by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,413,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,433,000 after buying an additional 335,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in C.R. Bard by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,175,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,589,000 after buying an additional 288,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.66. 481,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.21 and a 1-year high of $239.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average of $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.65.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. The company earned $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.66 million. C.R. Bard had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bellevue Group AG Has $5,607,000 Stake in C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bellevue-group-ag-has-5607000-stake-in-c-r-bard-inc-bcr/1136545.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of C.R. Bard in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.R. Bard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.43.

In related news, VP John A. Deford sold 15,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $3,462,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Holland sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $1,208,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR).

Receive News & Ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.