Bellevue Group AG Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited makes up about 1.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 0.47% on Friday, hitting $36.25. 5,049,706 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Bank of America Corporation set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

