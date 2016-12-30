Bellevue Group AG Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Stryker Corporation makes up 3.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Stryker Corporation were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Stryker Corporation by 444.7% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 165,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation by 217.3% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 77,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Corporation by 376,330.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 135,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,523,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Stryker Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 44,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) traded down 0.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 276,073 shares. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $123.55.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Stryker Corporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm earned $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post $5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bellevue Group AG Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bellevue-group-ag-acquires-3800-shares-of-stryker-corporation-syk/1136321.html.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Stryker Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $127.00 target price on Stryker Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $122.00 target price on Stryker Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Stryker Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 26,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $3,044,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $626,396.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,292,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Company’s Orthopaedics segment products consist of implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and surgeries. The Company’s MedSurg segment products consist of surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems (Instruments); endoscopic and communications systems (Endoscopy); patient handling and emergency medical equipment (Medical), and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices (Sustainability), as well as other medical device products used in a range of medical specialties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.