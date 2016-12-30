Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Schlumberger N.V. accounts for 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 77.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 23.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded down 0.30% on Friday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,402 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. Schlumberger N.V. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $87.00. The company’s market capitalization is $116.80 billion.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-cuts-position-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb/1136500.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

In other news, VP Imran Kizilbash sold 134,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $11,578,757.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.