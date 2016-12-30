BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Kellogg Company (K)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg Company were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kellogg Company during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Loeb Partners Corp increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 200.0% in the second quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,964 shares. Kellogg Company has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 61.36% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellogg Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.05%.

WARNING: “BB&T Securities LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Kellogg Company (K)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bbt-securities-llc-sells-2734-shares-of-kellogg-company-k/1136705.html.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg Company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kellogg Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Kellogg Company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, CFO Ronald L. Dissinger sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $437,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $377,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods. Its segments include U.S. Morning Foods; U.S. Snacks; U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.