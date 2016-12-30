BB Biotech AG Has $89,148,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

BB Biotech AG held its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 3.1% of BB Biotech AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BB Biotech AG owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $89,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,608,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after buying an additional 71,340 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,395,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,338,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 745,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,518,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 165,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,578,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) opened at 9.94 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business earned $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.43 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 405.28% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BB Biotech AG Has $89,148,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bb-biotech-ag-has-89148000-position-in-halozyme-therapeutics-inc-halo/1136216.html.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of enzymes segment. This segment also includes research and development, and bulk rHuPH20 manufacturing activities conducted under its collaborative agreements with third parties, and product sales of Hylenex recombinant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.