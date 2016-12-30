BB Biotech AG Acquires 171,800 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)

BB Biotech AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,022,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of BB Biotech AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $47,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 347,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares during the period. RS Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 586,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 66,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded up 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,254 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.87 billion. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($4.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $110.00 price objective on Sage Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $207,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the GABAA receptor.

