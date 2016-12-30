Bazaarvoice, Inc. (BV) Short Interest Down 32.2% in December

Bazaarvoice, Inc. (NASDAQ:BV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,398 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 1,203,915 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bazaarvoice by 73.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bazaarvoice by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Bazaarvoice by 51.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Airain ltd increased its position in Bazaarvoice by 99.2% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) opened at 4.85 on Friday. Bazaarvoice has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company’s market cap is $402.21 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bazaarvoice had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business earned $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bazaarvoice will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

