Barclays PLC Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $72.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 36.08 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $251,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 152,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

