Bank of The West Has $3,221,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 7.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 31.5% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,425,000 after buying an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,082 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.34. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $148.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company earned $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post $10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Anthem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.29, for a total transaction of $113,397.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,178,161.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at $10,894,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefit company. The Company offers a range of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company has three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. The Company’s Commercial and Specialty Business, and Government Business segments offer managed care products, including preferred provider organizations (PPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), traditional indemnity benefits and point-of-service (POS) plans, as well as various hybrid benefit plans, including consumer-driven health plans (CDHPs), hospital only and limited benefit products.

