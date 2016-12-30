Bank of The West Has $2,384,000 Stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 56.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 80.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 524,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $5.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of The West Has $2,384,000 Stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bank-of-the-west-has-2384000-stake-in-wyndham-worldwide-corp-wyn/1136674.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In related news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $184,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $34,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.