Bank of The West Boosts Position in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 225.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 107.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Textron by 24.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. 1,066,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Textron had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.24%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Textron from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

About Textron

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. Textron Aviation manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

