Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,099 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 235.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,640 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.08. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource-and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. It has five segments. The Specialty Minerals, Performance Materials, and Construction Technologies segments produce and sell products and technologies based primarily upon the mineral products calcium carbonate, bentonite, talc, chromite and leonardite.

