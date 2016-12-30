Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27,507,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 588,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 40,358 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 4th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $272,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $117,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

