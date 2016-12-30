Bank of Montreal Can Has $5,484,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (BKU)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 10,819.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.3% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,055,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,413,000 after buying an additional 155,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 26.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 405,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 777.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 166,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 147,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) traded up 0.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 506,503 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $38.47.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through approximately 100 branches. The Company offers a range of lending products, including small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal loans and leases, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit and consumer loans.

