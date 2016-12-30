Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,314,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,738,000 after buying an additional 594,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,135,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 24.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 758,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,638,000 after buying an additional 150,132 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 14.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 706,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after buying an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 14.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 338,644 shares of the company traded hands. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business earned $745.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.47 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Columbia Sportswear Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/bank-of-montreal-can-decreases-position-in-columbia-sportswear-company-colm/1136553.html.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In other Columbia Sportswear Company news, Director Sarah Bany sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,164,128.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,604,546.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. The Company’s geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.