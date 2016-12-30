Banco Santander SA (SAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Santander SA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander SA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Banco Santander SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Banco Santander SA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander SA in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) opened at 5.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.64. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander SA had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander SA will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander SA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander SA by 57.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander SA during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander SA during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander SA by 601.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA Company Profile

