Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,521,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,467 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $71,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $69,059,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $12,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $122,449,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $10,925,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $3,796,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) opened at 27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-shares-bought-by-cooke-bieler-lp/1136220.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 921 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $25,834.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 9,336 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $262,061.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,473.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.