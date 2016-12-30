Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation were worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. 235,715 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Avery Dennison Corporation had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Avery Dennison Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 50,000 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,667.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 28,734 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $2,097,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping and die-cutting.

