Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,603,530 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 8,807,934 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,952,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $103,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Bass sold 52,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $3,940,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,026,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,084,239,000 after buying an additional 3,844,505 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $132,576,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $37,658,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,603,758 shares of the software company’s stock worth $465,808,000 after buying an additional 541,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,280.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 393,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after buying an additional 377,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 74.98 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $16.69 billion. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/autodesk-inc-adsk-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest/1135976.html.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.