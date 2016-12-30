Arthur R. Block Sells 1,680 Shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $118,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 70.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $71.32.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Comcast Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 64.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

