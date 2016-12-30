Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 338,136 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 2,780 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $139,305.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $64,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,375 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate. The Company provides insurance, brokerage and risk management services to a range of commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental organizations through its operating segments.

