Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is P.A.W. Capital Corp’s 10th Largest Position

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital Corporation comprises about 2.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital Corporation were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 161.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,975,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,113,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 99.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,692,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 842,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,873,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,407,000 after buying an additional 719,550 shares during the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,820,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 284,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 271,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,063 shares. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Ares Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Ares Capital Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

