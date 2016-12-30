Arctic Cat Inc. (ACAT) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

Arctic Cat Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.
ACAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wunderlich raised Arctic Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arctic Cat in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Arctic Cat in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arctic Cat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arctic Cat in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arctic Cat by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) opened at 15.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $201.45 million. Arctic Cat has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.
Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.34. Arctic Cat had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The business earned $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Arctic Cat’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arctic Cat will post ($1.45) EPS for the current year.
Arctic Cat Company Profile
Arctic Cat Inc (Arctic Cat) designs, engineers, manufactures and markets snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-highway vehicles (side-by-sides or ROVs), as well as related parts, garments and accessories (PG&A). The Company offers its products under the Arctic Cat and MotorFist brand names.
