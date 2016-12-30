Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 17,384 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,561,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,520,000 after buying an additional 3,884,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,612,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after buying an additional 643,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,326,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,531,000 after buying an additional 156,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 20,636.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,852,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after buying an additional 4,828,953 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG) traded up 1.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 1,312,605 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post $2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Groch sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,314,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,217,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,203,502.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

