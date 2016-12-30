Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) comprises about 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 42.8% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 151.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 71.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 137.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded down 1.01% on Friday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,427 shares. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.86. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 4,492 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $342,829.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 3,533 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $290,907.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under a number of brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, Le Labo, M.A.C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer and Aveda.

