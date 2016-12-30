Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $15,205,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 563,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 186,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) traded down 1.05% on Friday, reaching $105.58. 1,168,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.14. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post $8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/arcadia-investment-management-corp-mi-raises-position-in-united-rentals-inc-uri/1136579.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

In related news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $6,380,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,862,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica Graziano sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $42,906.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.