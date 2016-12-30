Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) Stake Held by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP held its stake in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,577 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.8% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 107.8% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,598,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 3,422,692 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 89.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,657 shares. Apollo Global Management, LLC has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm earned $660.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, LLC will post $1.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr raised Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.76 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 50,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,012,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company operates through three segments: Private equity, Credit and Real estate.

