Apollo Education Group, Inc. (APOL) Shares Sold by Springhouse Capital Management LP

Springhouse Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Apollo Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOL) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,622 shares during the period. Apollo Education Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Education Group were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $11,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Education Group by 150.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Education Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Apollo Education Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Apollo Education Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOL) traded down 0.40% on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 432,399 shares. Apollo Education Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Apollo Education Group (NASDAQ:APOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Apollo Education Group had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business earned $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Education Group, Inc. will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Education Group

Apollo Education Group, Inc is an education provider. The Company offers undergraduate, graduate, certificate and no degree educational programs and services, online and on-campus, to working adults in the United States and abroad through University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Others. Its segments include University of Phoenix, Apollo Global and Others.

