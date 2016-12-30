Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 16.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 132.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,980,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after buying an additional 661,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 88,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,012,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after buying an additional 304,211 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,936,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group L.P. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 1,847,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after buying an additional 240,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (ARI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

