Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) opened at 104.89 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $136.08. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 billion and a PE ratio of 55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev SA will post $3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-bud-downgraded-by-investec-to-hold/1136109.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth about $132,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.