Andrew Formica Purchases 63 Shares of Henderson Group Plc (HGG) Stock

Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) insider Andrew Formica bought 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($183.43).

Andrew Formica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Andrew Formica sold 483,630 shares of Henderson Group Plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £1,044,640.80 ($1,283,342.51).

On Monday, October 31st, Andrew Formica acquired 64 shares of Henderson Group Plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($182.41).

Henderson Group Plc (LON:HGG) opened at 235.60 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.57 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.48. Henderson Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 311.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henderson Group Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henderson Group Plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 256 ($3.14).

Henderson Group Plc Company Profile

Henderson Group plc is an independent global asset manager, specializing in active investment. The Company is a client-focused global business with assets under management. The Company’s segments include UK, Americas, Australia and Other. It manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors, across over five capabilities, which include European equities, global equities, global fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives, including private equity and property.

