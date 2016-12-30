Analysts Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Target Price at $12.42

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 11.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 3.16.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.09 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 20.75%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/analysts-set-wisdomtree-investments-inc-wetf-target-price-at-12-42/1135994.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 36.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes fundamentally weighted funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. The Company operates through exchange traded products (ETP) sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.