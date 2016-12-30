Analysts Set Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) PT at $12.44

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Cypress Semiconductor Corp. news, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,310.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter valued at $180,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter valued at $176,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter valued at $739,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. by 20.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Corp. during the second quarter valued at $6,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.72 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Cypress Semiconductor Corp. had a negative net margin of 37.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company earned $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Corp. will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cypress Semiconductor Corp.’s payout ratio is presently -20.28%.

About Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

