Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) PT at $21.83

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. DA Davidson began coverage on Acushnet Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acushnet Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Acushnet Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Acushnet Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. began coverage on Acushnet Holdings Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) opened at 19.32 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 522.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

Acushnet Holdings Corp Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Inc is involved in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products. Their brands include Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands.

