Analysts Anticipate RMR Group Inc (RMR) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RMR Group an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) traded down 0.657% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.489. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $635.06 million and a P/E ratio of 16.970. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RMR Group by 189.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RMR Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RMR Group by 501.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $269,000.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, formerly Reit Management & Research Inc, is a holding company. The Company holds interests in and is the managing member of The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s business primarily consists of providing management services to four real estate investment trusts (REITs), namely, Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Select Income REIT (SIR) and Senior Housing Properties Trust, and three real estate operating companies, namely, Five Star Quality Care, Inc (Five Star), Sonesta International Hotels Corporation and TravelCenters of America LLC.

